EOI Call For 2022 ProMX Motocross Championship Host Clubs

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is calling for expressions of interest from suitably qualified clubs who are interested in hosting a round of the 2022 ProMX Motocross Championship.

The ProMX Championship promoted by MA is our nation’s blue-ribbon MX series and has continued to produce some of the world’s best MX riders over many years.

If, as a club, you think you have what it takes and are interested in running a round please complete an Expression of Interest form HERE and return it to MA’s Events Manager, Matthew Falvo at offroad@ma.org.au

The closing date for these applications is Friday, 4th June, 2021.

Upon receipt of your Expression of Interest, MA will engage with you further on the specific championship requirements if and where required.