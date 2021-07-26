Entries Open For The 2021 Australian Historic Road Race Championship

Entries are now open for the 2021 Australian Historic Road Race Championship to be held at McNamara Park Raceway, Mount Gambier, South Australia October 28-31.

Hosted by the Mount Gambier Motor Cycle Club Inc, the Championship fires into action on Thursday, October 28, with an optional practice day and caters for all classes of historic motorcycles and sidecars as defined by the 2021 Manual of Motorcycle Sports.

Qualifying commences, on Friday October 29 and racing blasts into action on Saturday and Sunday October 30 and 31.

The renowned Mount Gambier circuit is 2.41 km long and is a mix of technically demanding slow and fast turns over undulating terrain, designed and dedicated solely to motorcycle road racing.

The track runs in a clockwise direction with 12 turns ranging from the sharp hairpin at turn 1 to the fast and sweeping turn 8.

Camping is available at the track and a welcome function will be held on Thursday night in the clubrooms and a Saturday night dinner will also be held. Bookings are required for catering purposes. No bookings will be taken on the day.

The Australian Historic Road Race Championships is a COVID-Safe Event and all COVID Protocols will be in place and must be adhered to by all personnel on-site.

A condition of entry into the circuit will require all personnel to register their contact details either by the QR Code at the track or by signing upon entry.

Entries Close: September 24, and late entries will only be accepted until September 26 and incur a late fee.

Entries are available HERE

Classes include:

PERIOD 1-Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc PERIOD 1-Lightweight 132cc-250cc PERIOD 1-Junior 263cc-350cc PERIOD 1- Senior 368cc-500cc PERIOD 1- Unlimited 526cc-1300cc PERIOD 1-Sidecar up to 1300cc PERIOD 2- Junior up 350cc PERIOD 2- Senior up to 500cc PERIOD 2- Unlimited 368cc-1300cc PERIOD 2- Sidecar up to 1300cc PERIOD 3- Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc PERIOD 3- Lightweight 132cc-250cc PERIOD 3- Junior 263cc-350cc PERIOD 3- Senior 368cc-500cc PERIOD 3- Unlimited 526cc-1300cc PERIOD 3-Sidecar up to 1300cc PERIOD 3-Formula 700: 526cc-700cc; Push Rod Engines Only PERIOD 4-Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc PERIOD 4-Lightweight 132cc-250cc PERIOD 4-Junior 263cc-350cc PERIOD 4- Senior 368cc-500cc PERIOD 4- Unlimited 526cc-1300cc PERIOD 4- Sidecar uo to 1300cc PERIOD 4- Formula 750:526cc-750cc PERIOD 5- Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc PERIOD 5-Lightweight 132cc-250cc PERIOD 5-Junior 263cc-350cc PERIOD5- Senior 368cc-500cc PERIOD 5-Unlimited 526cc-1300cc PERIOD 5- Sidecar up to 1300cc PERIOD 5- Formula 750: 526cc-750cc PERIOD 6- Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc PERIOD 6- Lightweight 132cc-250cc PERIOD 6 -Senior 263cc-500cc PERIOD 6-Formula 750:526-750cc 4 Cylinder & 750cc -1000cc 2 Cylinder PERIOD 6 250 Production: 250cc PERIOD 6 Formula 1300 : 788cc-1300cc

Pictures by Russell Colvin