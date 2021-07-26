Entries Open For The 2021 Australian Historic Road Race Championship

Entries are now open for the 2021 Australian Historic Road Race Championship to be held at McNamara Park Raceway, Mount Gambier, South Australia October 28-31.
Hosted by the Mount Gambier Motor Cycle Club Inc, the Championship fires into action on Thursday, October 28, with an optional practice day and caters for all classes of historic motorcycles and sidecars as defined by the 2021 Manual of Motorcycle Sports.
Qualifying commences, on Friday October 29 and racing blasts into action on Saturday and Sunday October 30 and 31.
The renowned Mount Gambier circuit is 2.41 km long and is a mix of technically demanding slow and fast turns over undulating terrain, designed and dedicated solely to motorcycle road racing.
The track runs in a clockwise direction with 12 turns ranging from the sharp hairpin at turn 1 to the fast and sweeping turn 8.
Camping is available at the track and a welcome function will be held on Thursday night in the clubrooms and a Saturday night dinner will also be held. Bookings are required for catering purposes. No bookings will be taken on the day.
The Australian Historic Road Race Championships is a COVID-Safe Event and all COVID Protocols will be in place and must be adhered to by all personnel on-site.
A condition of entry into the circuit will require all personnel to register their contact details either by the QR Code at the track or by signing upon entry.
Entries Close: September 24, and late entries will only be accepted until September 26 and incur a late fee.
Entries are available HERE
Classes include:
|PERIOD 1-Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc
|PERIOD 1-Lightweight 132cc-250cc
|PERIOD 1-Junior 263cc-350cc
|PERIOD 1- Senior 368cc-500cc
|PERIOD 1- Unlimited 526cc-1300cc
|PERIOD 1-Sidecar up to 1300cc
|PERIOD 2- Junior up 350cc
|PERIOD 2- Senior up to 500cc
|PERIOD 2- Unlimited 368cc-1300cc
|PERIOD 2- Sidecar up to 1300cc
|PERIOD 3- Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc
|PERIOD 3- Lightweight 132cc-250cc
|PERIOD 3- Junior 263cc-350cc
|PERIOD 3- Senior 368cc-500cc
|PERIOD 3- Unlimited 526cc-1300cc
|PERIOD 3-Sidecar up to 1300cc
|PERIOD 3-Formula 700: 526cc-700cc; Push Rod Engines Only
|PERIOD 4-Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc
|PERIOD 4-Lightweight 132cc-250cc
|PERIOD 4-Junior 263cc-350cc
|PERIOD 4- Senior 368cc-500cc
|PERIOD 4- Unlimited 526cc-1300cc
|PERIOD 4- Sidecar uo to 1300cc
|PERIOD 4- Formula 750:526cc-750cc
|PERIOD 5- Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc
|PERIOD 5-Lightweight 132cc-250cc
|PERIOD 5-Junior 263cc-350cc
|PERIOD5- Senior 368cc-500cc
|PERIOD 5-Unlimited 526cc-1300cc
|PERIOD 5- Sidecar up to 1300cc
|PERIOD 5- Formula 750: 526cc-750cc
|PERIOD 6- Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc
|PERIOD 6- Lightweight 132cc-250cc
|PERIOD 6 -Senior 263cc-500cc
|PERIOD 6-Formula 750:526-750cc 4 Cylinder & 750cc -1000cc 2 Cylinder
|PERIOD 6 250 Production: 250cc
|PERIOD 6 Formula 1300 : 788cc-1300cc
Pictures by Russell Colvin