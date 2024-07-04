Entries open for 2024 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship

Entries are now open for the 2024 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX), with over 300 riders expected to contest the Bunbury Motorcycle Club-hosted event from September 24-28.

Juniors will descend on the port city in Western Australia to compete in the AJMX over 12 championship classes across five action-packed days, beginning with the entry-level 50cc auto category up to 15-year-olds on 250cc four-stroke machinery. There are also two dedicated classes for girls on the AJMX program.

The racing will take place on the 1.8km sand-based Shrubland MX Park track, which will provide a challenge for all riders, particularly the whoop section and the ruts in the intriguingly named ‘Soup Bowl’.

To enter for the 26th edition of the AJMX, click HERE.

Entries close on August 31, 2024.

The president of the Bunbury Motorcycle Club, Luke Few, is delighted to be welcoming Australia’s elite junior talent back to Shrubland Park.

“It’s the second time in the club’s history we will be hosting the KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship, with the first one held in 2015,” he said.

“It’s a magnificent event that has a long and prestigious history, and we are thrilled to once again be given the opportunity to showcase the riders who are the next generation of Aussie and international superstars.

“The racing will be intense from start to finish, and we look forward to riders and their families enjoying our great track and beautiful city.”

