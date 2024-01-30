Entries open for 2024 Australian Sidecar Championship opener

The 2024 Australian Sidecar Championship kicks off at Collie Motorplex (WA) from March 2-4, with entries now open for the start of the four-round, multi-state battle.

The Collie opener will feature the two main sidecar championship classes, F1 and F2, as well the Pre-2K Sidecar Cup and Eric Nicol Cup for Period 3 and Period 4 Sidecars. There will also be Superbike and Production (250-400cc) solo supports.

To enter for Collie, click HERE. Collie Motorplex is located about 200km south of Perth.

The calendar for the 2024 Australian Sidecar Championship is:

Round 1: Collie Motorplex (WA): March 2-4;

Round 2: Shell V-Power Motorsport Park (SA): March 16-17;

Round 3: Sydney Motorsport Park (NSW): July 6-7; and

Round 4: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit (Vic): September 15-16.

The 2023 Australian Sidecar Championship was a thriller, with Phil Underwood and Tristan Vercoe eventually crowned as back-to-back champions ahead of Jamie Crass/Lee Menzies and Paddy Clancy/Steve Bonney.