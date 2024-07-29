Entries open for 2024 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship

Entries are now open for the 2024 JRS Motorcycle and Suspension Specialists Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship, to be held at Drays Park in Gunyarra, near Proserpine (Qld), on the weekend of October 5-6.

To be hosted by the Whitsunday Dirt Riders Club, there will be 10 championship classes for solo, sidecar and ATV competitors, with the new (or defending) champions crowned after a series of heats, repechage and final.

The winner of the Pro 450 and the Dirt Track Sidecars will also receive the prestigious Duke of Edinburgh trophies, which have been presented at the Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship since the 1970s.

Support classes for juniors and veterans will round out the racing schedule at Drays Park.

Click here to enter via RiderNet.

For more information on the Whitsunday Dirt Riders Club and the 2024 JRS Motorcycle and Suspension Specialists Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship, click here.