Entries Open For 2021 Australian National Classic Motocross and Post Classic Championships

Nowra Motoplex will come alive in July when hundreds of competitors descend on the venue for the 2021 Australian National Classic Motocross and Australian National Post Classic Motocross Championships.

Motorcycling Australia today released the supplementary regulations and entry forms for both Championships.

The Australian Classic Motocross Championship will be held on July 9-11, and the Australian Post Classic Championship will be held July 16-18.

The Heaven VMX Club Inc will host the Championships which will see the best senior solo and sidecar classes in Australia compete at Nowra Motoplex, Braidwood Rd, Yerriyong, NSW.

With more than 20 classes of competition in the Classic Motocross Championship and more than 30 classes in the Post Classic Championship, the action is expected to deliver sensational racing over both weekends.

Both weekends kick off with practice on the Friday, before on-track action gets under way Saturday from 8.15am with racing kicking off at 9.30am. Sunday race action kicks off from 8.30am.

The 2021 Australian National Post Classic Motocross and Classic Motocross Championship supplementary regulations and entry forms are available HERE

Gates open 8am for both Championship weekends at Nowra Motoplex, Braidwood Rd, Yerriyong, NSW.