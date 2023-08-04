Entries Now Open For Vine Inn Barossa 2023 Australian Trial Championship

VINE INN BAROSSA 2023 AUSTRALIAN TRIAL CHAMPIONSHIPS, powered by GASGAS.
THE 2023 FIM OCEANIA TRIAL CHAMPIONSHIP
ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN – AND WILL CLOSE ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8TH!
Trial’s biggest week of 2023 now gets even closer to kicking off, with the opening of entries for the Vine Inn Barossa 2023 Australian Trial Championships, powered by GASGAS. All riders are able to enter through their Ridernet profiles – and also order and pay for some of the Championship merchandise at the same time!
Supplementary Regulations for the Australian Championships are also available on the Motorcycling Australia website, and entries will strictly close on Friday, September 8th – with no late entries to be accepted.
On Friday September 8th, after entries have closed, the final rider list will be released, to also enable Team Entries to be organised and lodged, with those entries to close 5 days later on Wednesday, September 13th.
Classes for the Championships will be as per the 2023 Manual of Motorcycle Sport (MoMS), with the section groupings to be confirmed after entries have closed – plus – the organising Keyneton MCC have also added 5 support classes to the event – here’s the full list!
CHAMPIONSHIP
Senior Junior
Trial 1 Women Veterans 40+ Open Junior 9-U16 Boys Open Junior 9-U16 Girls
Trial 2 Sidecar Veterans 55+ Junior 7-U13 Boys Junior 7-U13 Girls
Trial 3 Youth Twinshock Junior 7-U11 Boys Junior 7-U11 Girls
Trial 4 Masters Classic
SUPPORT
Mini Trial (4-U9) Sidecar 2/Classic Trial 5 Trial 5 Women Masters Women 35+
The 2023 Championships will be the ‘main event’ of Trials Week SA 2023, with 4 great events planned over the 9 days of Trials Week, with the following events making up the week;
September 23 & 24 AMX Superstores 2023 South Australian Trials Championships @ Tungkillo
September 27 ‘Mid-week to the X-treme’, the X-treme Trials Trial @ Mount Pleasant
Sept 30 & Oct 1 Vine Inn Barossa 2023 Aust Trial Champs, powered by GASGAS @ Eden Valley
Sept 30 & Oct 1 2023 FIM Oceania Trial Championship @ Eden Valley
October 1 Australian Championships Presentation Dinner @ Vine Inn
Entries for the SA Championships and the mid-week event of Trials Week will open mid to late late August and close in early to mid-September – with entries for all Trials Week events to be done through Ridernet.
So – why should you come to SA for Trials Week SA 2023?? Well, here are just a few of the reasons;
- THE ADELAIDE HILLS, EDEN VALLEY AND BAROSSA VALLEY REGIONS! These regions of SA never fail to deliver – food, wine, produce, accommodation, tourism – it’s simply one of the ‘must visit’ areas of Australia! For any and all of your visitor information and accommodation options – best head here; barossa.com, www.visitadelaidehills.com.au and of course, www.vineinn.com.au
- FIM OCEANIA! For the first time since 2018 (in New Zealand) the FIM Oceania Trial Championship will be run, in conjunction with the Australian Trial Championships! Not since 2017, here in SA, has the FIM Oceania Trial Championship been run on Australian soil, with the last 2 ‘battles’ going the way of the visiting team – so Australia will look to retain, while the Kiwis will look to repeat their 2017 win on SA soil!
- THE 50TH AUSTRALIAN SIDECAR CHAMPIONSHIP! One of the other big things to be a part of the 2023 Australian Trial Championship is that it will be the 50th Australian Sidecar Championship to be run (yes, realise some haven’t been official – but it’s still the 50th Championship to feature sidecars), plus there will also be a sidecar support class as well!
- IT’S IN THE SCHOOL HOLIDAYS! The one thing that was looked at closely was where Trials Week fell in the school holidays around the country and across the ditch – with the weekend selected because it falls in the holidays for EVERY state and territory – AND New Zealand as well – as it more than helps with families who have to travel, and it helps maximise the entry list for the organisers!
- THE JUNIOR CLASSES! No point having the Championships, and Trials Week in the school holidays if the future of the sport isn’t catered for! Six (6) junior classes will be on offer for the Championships, 3 boys and 3 girls, PLUS, the SA Championships will offer four (4) classes – 2 boys and 2 girls (with SA the only state to offer 2 classes for junior girls)! There were 49 junior entries in SA in 2017 – so the goal for 2023 is to crack through the 50-entry barrier for the first time!
-
- MINI TRIAL – THE FUTURE! 2017 saw Mini Trial run for the first time at an Australian Championship, and they were given 3 laps of 10 sections each day in an easy loop (for them and their minding crew), with 10 riders grabbing the chance to make a bit of Aussie trials ‘history’. Fast forward to 2023 and MINI TRIAL IS DEFINITELY RETURNING to the Championships (4 to U9 Years on small wheel auto & electric)!