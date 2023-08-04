Entries Now Open For Vine Inn Barossa 2023 Australian Trial Championship

VINE INN BAROSSA 2023 AUSTRALIAN TRIAL CHAMPIONSHIPS, powered by GASGAS.

THE 2023 FIM OCEANIA TRIAL CHAMPIONSHIP

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN – AND WILL CLOSE ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8TH!

Trial’s biggest week of 2023 now gets even closer to kicking off, with the opening of entries for the Vine Inn Barossa 2023 Australian Trial Championships, powered by GASGAS. All riders are able to enter through their Ridernet profiles – and also order and pay for some of the Championship merchandise at the same time!

Supplementary Regulations for the Australian Championships are also available on the Motorcycling Australia website, and entries will strictly close on Friday, September 8th – with no late entries to be accepted.

On Friday September 8th, after entries have closed, the final rider list will be released, to also enable Team Entries to be organised and lodged, with those entries to close 5 days later on Wednesday, September 13th.

Classes for the Championships will be as per the 2023 Manual of Motorcycle Sport (MoMS), with the section groupings to be confirmed after entries have closed – plus – the organising Keyneton MCC have also added 5 support classes to the event – here’s the full list!

CHAMPIONSHIP

Senior Junior

Trial 1 Women Veterans 40+ Open Junior 9-U16 Boys Open Junior 9-U16 Girls

Trial 2 Sidecar Veterans 55+ Junior 7-U13 Boys Junior 7-U13 Girls

Trial 3 Youth Twinshock Junior 7-U11 Boys Junior 7-U11 Girls

Trial 4 Masters Classic

SUPPORT

Mini Trial (4-U9) Sidecar 2/Classic Trial 5 Trial 5 Women Masters Women 35+

The 2023 Championships will be the ‘main event’ of Trials Week SA 2023, with 4 great events planned over the 9 days of Trials Week, with the following events making up the week;

September 23 & 24 AMX Superstores 2023 South Australian Trials Championships @ Tungkillo

September 27 ‘Mid-week to the X-treme’, the X-treme Trials Trial @ Mount Pleasant

Sept 30 & Oct 1 Vine Inn Barossa 2023 Aust Trial Champs, powered by GASGAS @ Eden Valley

Sept 30 & Oct 1 2023 FIM Oceania Trial Championship @ Eden Valley

October 1 Australian Championships Presentation Dinner @ Vine Inn

Entries for the SA Championships and the mid-week event of Trials Week will open mid to late late August and close in early to mid-September – with entries for all Trials Week events to be done through Ridernet.

So – why should you come to SA for Trials Week SA 2023?? Well, here are just a few of the reasons;