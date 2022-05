Off the back of an incredibly successful Senior Track Australian Championship event, our Junior Dirt Track stars are set to take the limelight this July.

The Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship will be hosted by North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club at Mick Doohan Raceway taking place in Queensland 2-3 July.

Entries are open to all Dirt Track Competition Junior Championship Classes from 11 May 2022.

