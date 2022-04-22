Entries for Round 1 of the 2022 MotoStars Nationals are now open!

MotoStars in conjunction with Motorcycling Australia, are pleased to announce the official “MotoStars Nationals” 2022 calendar, featuring the Australian Junior Road Racing Championship (AJRC) and the Australian Supermoto Championship (ASMC).

The series returns to two venues most popular with riders, fans and competitor demographics

Round 1 will kick off in the north of Queensland, at the Whitsunday Motorsport Club’s, Proserpine Raceway on the 16/17th of July with an optional MotoStars training day running on the Friday before the event.

Round 2 will feature Port Macquarie’s Pacific Park Raceway, on the beautiful Mid North Coast of NSW, with its resurfaced road race circuit and purpose built Supermoto section, on the 10/11th of September.

MotoStars Director, Damian Cudlin, is excited with the announcement of the 2022 dates, stating:

“This calendar has been in planning for a long time, and we thank all our competitors and sponsors for their patience while we got this thing locked in. Obviously, we’ve been through unprecedented times and it hasn’t been easy to organize, but I think we’ve put together a simple and exciting series at great venues that most riders will enjoy. Having two rounds this year makes it affordable to go and compete for an Australian Championship, and that was our aim. We have delivered what most riders have asked for, and frankly, I just can’t wait to go racing again in 2022!”

Entries are open now here:

Further information regarding Supplementary Regulations will be available in due course.

