Entering Events into RiderNet 2.0- The How To

Are you entering events in RN2.0 for the first time?

To help assist with entering into the new system we advise you to set your profiles up prior.

1) go to www.ridernet.com.au

2) click on “forgot password”

3) type in your Member No (MA Licence number) or email address and click reset password;

4) head to your email (check the junk box if it isn’t in there) and click on reset password

5) put in a new password (it will need to have 8 characters including a capital letter, numbers, lowercase letters and a symbol) then click update password

6) once this is done you will be prompted to log in with your new password

7) login (ensuring you click – I am not a robot)

You are now in your Ridernet 2.0 account.

1) click on the green arrow on the top right-hand side next to your name

2) click on “my profile”

3) click on “personal information” – here you can check to ensure all your details are up to date and correct;

4) click on bikes – manage bikes

5) click “add bike” – here you will add any of the bikes you ride while competing or practicing in an event in Australia

6) Click “add transponder” – here you will add any transponders you have to add to your event entries

7) click “sponsors” – here you will add any sponsors you have that you would like to be listed when you enter an event

8) click “disciplines” – here you can put down what discipline’s you either ride, prefer, or are interested in

Now you are ready to enter events on Ridernet 2.0

Get your entry in via either searching the event calendar or the event URL provided

1) click on the “Events” menu in the top menu bar – here is a list of all the events available through Ridernet

2) in the box “Discipline” choose the appropriate discipline – click search – this will bring up all the events that you can enter in that discipline; or

3) In the box “Club” type the club hosting the event you want to enter

4) click “register” to find the event you wish to enter and follow the prompts

