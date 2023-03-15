Ensuring Spectator Safety at the Finke Desert Race: Join the Spectator Safety Marshal Team

The Finke Desert Race is a thrilling off-road event that attracts thousands of spectators from around the world. However, ensuring the safety of all those who attend is of utmost importance. That’s where Spectator Safety Marshals come in – they play a vital role in promoting and enforcing safety initiatives along the racetrack.

As a Spectator Safety Marshal, your primary responsibility is to actively encourage responsible spectator behavior and promote safe camping and spectating. This role is not adversarial; it is a critical part of ensuring everyone’s safety at the event.

This role would be ideal for those who are camped along the track or willing to be mobile within a 5km area on a bike or in a 4WD.

Your duties as a Spectator Safety Marshal include responding to contact from Race Control and/or the Spectator Safety Marshal team leader, encouraging visitors to view the event from a safe distance, alerting spectators to the recommended spectating distance of 20 meters back from the track, reminding campers and day trippers within your area that camps, cars, caravans, and fixed structures should be 30 meters back from the track, supplying information sheets to those who question the spectating rules, noting details of problem spectators/campers to pass onto the team leader or police if attending, and contacting your team leader by phone or radio where spectators are in a dangerous position and refuse to move when asked politely.

It’s essential to note that your role is not to threaten those not abiding by the safety initiatives but to simply pass on information.

To be considered for the role, you must be over 18, hold a current driver’s license and have experience driving a 4WD. You must also wear an issued safety vest at all times when volunteering, have the ability to work on your own and walk away from a tense situation, and possess a level of tact and diplomacy in dealing with potential problem spectators. Punctuality is also crucial.

Completing the online Volunteer Safety Induction and Motorsport Australia General Official Module is essential before undertaking this role.

Becoming a Spectator Safety Marshal is an excellent opportunity to ensure the safety of all those who attend the Finke Desert Race while experiencing the excitement of the event. Join the Spectator Safety Marshal team today!

More information and position description