Motorcycling Australia

Ride Race Enjoy

Ride Race Enjoy
[ Advanced Search ]

Dunker dominates at 2022 Australian Junior Track Championships

Filed Under: Juniors, News, Track

You are here: Home / News / Dunker dominates at 2022 Australian Junior Track Championships
Back

Dunker dominates at 2022 Australian Junior Track Championships

Image: Nic Pic NSW

Cameron Dunker stamped his dominance at the 2022 Australian Junior Track Championship over the weekend hosted by Tamworth Motorcycle Club, winning both the 200cc to 250cc 4 stroke (13 to under 16 years) 100cc to 150cc 2 stroke (13 to under 16 years).

Jake Paige put on a similarly impressive display to take out the 65cc 2 stroke, 85cc 2 stroke and 150cc 4 stroke (9 to Under 13 years) and 5cc 4 stroke Modified (7 to under 12 years).

Chloe Ackerley took out the Girls 100cc to 150cc 2 stroke and 200cc to 250cc 4 stroke (13 to under 16 years), while Sam Drane took top honours in the 85cc 4 stroke Modified class (7 to under 12 years).

Full Championship Results

50cc Auto 7 to Under 9 years

Theo Afeaki
George Holmkvist
Mckewan Cunningham

65cc 2 stroke 7 to Under 9 years

Hugo Holmes
Theo Afeaki
Riley Holder

65cc 2 stroke 9 to Under 13 years

Jake Paige
422 Riley Nauta
23 Jed Fyffe

85cc 2 stroke & 150cc 4 stroke – 9 to under 13 years

Jake Paige
Ky Mitchell
Sam Drane

85cc 2 stroke & 150cc 4 stroke – 12 to under 16 years

Blake Fairey
Riley Plum
Jaiden Trembath

Girls 85cc 2 stroke & 150cc 4 stroke – 11 to under 16 years

Anika Loftus
Molly Fairey
Ebony Pepperell

85cc 4 stroke Modified – 7 to under 12 years

Sam Drane
Hugh Hope-Hodgetts
Hugo Holmes

100cc to 150cc 2 stroke – 13 to under 16 years

Cameron Dunker
Jordy Loftus
Lucas Quinn

200cc to 250cc 4 stroke – 13 to under 16 years

Cameron Dunker
Alex Adamson
Lucas Quinn

Girls 100cc to 150cc 2 stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4 stroke – 13 to under 16 years

Chloe Ackerley
Katarna Robinson
Anika Loftus