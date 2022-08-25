Dunker dominates at 2022 Australian Junior Track Championships

Cameron Dunker stamped his dominance at the 2022 Australian Junior Track Championship over the weekend hosted by Tamworth Motorcycle Club, winning both the 200cc to 250cc 4 stroke (13 to under 16 years) 100cc to 150cc 2 stroke (13 to under 16 years).

Jake Paige put on a similarly impressive display to take out the 65cc 2 stroke, 85cc 2 stroke and 150cc 4 stroke (9 to Under 13 years) and 5cc 4 stroke Modified (7 to under 12 years).

Chloe Ackerley took out the Girls 100cc to 150cc 2 stroke and 200cc to 250cc 4 stroke (13 to under 16 years), while Sam Drane took top honours in the 85cc 4 stroke Modified class (7 to under 12 years).

Full Championship Results

50cc Auto 7 to Under 9 years

Theo Afeaki

George Holmkvist

Mckewan Cunningham

65cc 2 stroke 7 to Under 9 years

Hugo Holmes

Theo Afeaki

Riley Holder

65cc 2 stroke 9 to Under 13 years

Jake Paige

422 Riley Nauta

23 Jed Fyffe

85cc 2 stroke & 150cc 4 stroke – 9 to under 13 years

Jake Paige

Ky Mitchell

Sam Drane

85cc 2 stroke & 150cc 4 stroke – 12 to under 16 years

Blake Fairey

Riley Plum

Jaiden Trembath

Girls 85cc 2 stroke & 150cc 4 stroke – 11 to under 16 years

Anika Loftus

Molly Fairey

Ebony Pepperell

85cc 4 stroke Modified – 7 to under 12 years

Sam Drane

Hugh Hope-Hodgetts

Hugo Holmes

100cc to 150cc 2 stroke – 13 to under 16 years

Cameron Dunker

Jordy Loftus

Lucas Quinn

200cc to 250cc 4 stroke – 13 to under 16 years

Cameron Dunker

Alex Adamson

Lucas Quinn

Girls 100cc to 150cc 2 stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4 stroke – 13 to under 16 years

Chloe Ackerley

Katarna Robinson

Anika Loftus