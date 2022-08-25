Dunker dominates at 2022 Australian Junior Track Championships
Cameron Dunker stamped his dominance at the 2022 Australian Junior Track Championship over the weekend hosted by Tamworth Motorcycle Club, winning both the 200cc to 250cc 4 stroke (13 to under 16 years) 100cc to 150cc 2 stroke (13 to under 16 years).
Jake Paige put on a similarly impressive display to take out the 65cc 2 stroke, 85cc 2 stroke and 150cc 4 stroke (9 to Under 13 years) and 5cc 4 stroke Modified (7 to under 12 years).
Chloe Ackerley took out the Girls 100cc to 150cc 2 stroke and 200cc to 250cc 4 stroke (13 to under 16 years), while Sam Drane took top honours in the 85cc 4 stroke Modified class (7 to under 12 years).
Full Championship Results
50cc Auto 7 to Under 9 years
Theo Afeaki
George Holmkvist
Mckewan Cunningham
65cc 2 stroke 7 to Under 9 years
Hugo Holmes
Theo Afeaki
Riley Holder
65cc 2 stroke 9 to Under 13 years
Jake Paige
422 Riley Nauta
23 Jed Fyffe
85cc 2 stroke & 150cc 4 stroke – 9 to under 13 years
Jake Paige
Ky Mitchell
Sam Drane
85cc 2 stroke & 150cc 4 stroke – 12 to under 16 years
Blake Fairey
Riley Plum
Jaiden Trembath
Girls 85cc 2 stroke & 150cc 4 stroke – 11 to under 16 years
Anika Loftus
Molly Fairey
Ebony Pepperell
85cc 4 stroke Modified – 7 to under 12 years
Sam Drane
Hugh Hope-Hodgetts
Hugo Holmes
100cc to 150cc 2 stroke – 13 to under 16 years
Cameron Dunker
Jordy Loftus
Lucas Quinn
200cc to 250cc 4 stroke – 13 to under 16 years
Cameron Dunker
Alex Adamson
Lucas Quinn
Girls 100cc to 150cc 2 stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4 stroke – 13 to under 16 years
Chloe Ackerley
Katarna Robinson
Anika Loftus