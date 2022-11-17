Doyle to compete in the 2023 Australian Speedway Championship

World Champion Grand Prix rider Jason Doyle returns to Australia to compete in the 2023 Australian Speedway Snr Solo Championship.

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is proud to announce that 2017 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Champion Jason Doyle is returning to Australia to compete in the 2023 Australian Speedway Snr Solo Championship.

Jason will be joined by his 2022 FIM Speedway of Nations World Championship winning team mates Jack Holder and Max Fricke.

The return of the triumphant trio will give Aussie Speedway fans the opportunity to see the World Champions in the flesh and celebrate their FIM Speedway of Nations World Championship, after their victory at Denmark’s iconic Vojens Speedway Center in late July.

The 2023 Australian Speedway Snr Solo Championship kicks off in the New Year and sees five rounds in just ten days in what promises to be a world class event thanks to the tantalising combination of the Aussie internationals and the best local talent.

The five rounds:

3rd January at Gillman Speedway – SA

5th January at Olympic Park, Mildura VIC

7th January at Diamond Park, Albury Wodonga VIC

9th January at Loxford Park, Kurri Kurri NSW

11th January at North Brisbane Speedway, QLD

Jason Doyle: “I can wait to be back in Australia for not only an Aussie Christmas, but I am also really looking forward to racing back in Australia.

“ I am also excited about being back here after the Nations win and taking time to celebrate at home with the fans. The win meant a lot and so too will sharing this time with the many Speedway supporters.

“The Aussie fans have been terrific and to be able to race in front of them again is great, I cant wait!”

Samantha Redfern, MA Event Manager: “It is great to hear that Jason will be back in Australia.

“With many top riders returning home for the summer, it is certainly going to be a National Championship not to miss. To have three current World Champions race with Jason Doyle, Max Fricke and Jack Holder as well as two former World Champions in Chris Holder and Jaimon Lidsey… it’s just really something special!

“In 2023, we celebrate 100 years of Speedway, and it is going to be a year to remember.”

To follow the 2023 Australian Speedway Snr Solo Championship see the website: https://www.australianspeedwaychampionships.com.au/ and Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/AustralianSpeedwayChampionships