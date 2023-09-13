The Don River Dash lights up for another year

The outback of the Whitsundays region came to light over the weekend with the annual running of the Don River Dash.

With a total of 234 riders registered to race across multiple classes and competitors’ ages ranging from 16 to 71, the winners across the weekend included:

Tony Fehlhaber

Darren Orr Orr

Symon Knight

Michael Dolan

Michael Shipton

James Mogford

Brad Hancock

Tony Patterson

Stuart Zlotkowski

Roydn Bailey

Liam Walsh

Steven Green

Jake Reading

Judah Bennie

Jack Larter

Alan Graham

Shawn Cheetham

Georgia Hanrahan

Jackson Tyson-Spears/Anthony Tyson

Congratulations to all winners and well done to all who took part!

Corey Aldridge