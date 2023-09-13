The Don River Dash lights up for another year

The outback of the Whitsundays region came to light over the weekend with the annual running of the Don River Dash.
With a total of 234 riders registered to race across multiple classes and competitors’ ages ranging from 16 to 71, the winners across the weekend included:
- Tony Fehlhaber
- Darren Orr Orr
- Symon Knight
- Michael Dolan
- Michael Shipton
- James Mogford
- Brad Hancock
- Tony Patterson
- Stuart Zlotkowski
- Roydn Bailey
- Liam Walsh
- Steven Green
- Jake Reading
- Judah Bennie
- Jack Larter
- Alan Graham
- Shawn Cheetham
- Georgia Hanrahan
- Jackson Tyson-Spears/Anthony Tyson
Congratulations to all winners and well done to all who took part!
Corey Aldridge