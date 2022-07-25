Dates and Venues Announced for the 2022 Fox Australian Supercross Championship

Round one of the FOX Australian Supercross Championship will run alongside Melbourne’s FIM World Supercross Championship round inside Marvel Stadium

The calendar returns to the traditional October – December slot for 2022

Four rounds to make up this year’s championship

—

Announcing its long-awaited return in April, the 2022 FOX Australian Supercross Championship is proud today to announce dates and venues for the upcoming series, with a combination of world class stadiums and fan favourite locations set to constitute the series.

For the first time in Australian Supercross history, the thriving domestic series will align itself with the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), with the Melbourne round inside Marvel Stadium playing host to round one of the series on Friday October 21. The occasion marks a huge moment for Australian supercross athletes and teams, as the global spotlight will fix upon the AUSX series, placing their names and talent on the world map.

AME Group’s General Manager of Events & Commercial, Ben Williams, welcomes the strategic partnership with the FIM WSX series, acknowledging the opportunity for increased exposure for both established and up and coming supercross superstars.

“We’re thrilled to align with the World Supercross Championship round in Melbourne,” comments Williams. “The reach of their network spans the globe, which benefits our series and athletes massively as they establish themselves on the world stage.”

SX Global’s Managing Director of Motorsport – Adam Bailey, sees the addition of the Australian Supercross Championship to the World Supercross Australian Grand Prix roster as the perfect opportunity for Australia’s best domestic supercross athletes to forge a path towards international stardom.

“We’re extremely excited to host the opening round of the FOX Australian Supercross Championship as a part of the WSX Australian Grand Pix,” said Bailey.

“The athletes and teams are world-class and will no doubt put on a fantastic show for the Aussie fans. We have no doubt the WSX teams will be watching closely for their future recruits also”.

Following the opener in Melbourne will be the South Australian round taking place at Mount Gambier’s speedway, before moving to the pristine McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, NSW. The final round will then head to Wagga Wagga NSW, with the Wagga International Speedway hosting the final round of the championship.

“The chosen rounds and venues all contribute a great deal to our vision of supercross in Australia, as we look towards building a strong, consistent championship for now and into the future. We appreciate the support of each venue and promoter, who are all committed to delivering events of exceptional quality in 2022 and the future,” commented Williams.

In addition to the calendar, the series announces the continued partnership with FOX Racing, who solidify their commitment to the championship as the title sponsor for 2022.

“Having FOX Racing aligned with the championship is a testament to the strength of the sport in Australia currently. We’re thrilled to align with such a global powerhouse, who share the collective vision of the progression we’ve mapped out as we grow,” commented Williams.

Motorcycling Australia and their CEO, Peter Doyle, congratulates AME Group on putting together this terrific 2022 FOX Australian Supercross calendar.

“The return of supercross to Australian venues has been long awaited and we’re pleased to see that there are a number of excellent venues and locations included,” commented Doyle.

“The opening round promises much. We believe having the local series running in conjunction with the inaugural FIM World Supercross Championship is a great way to maximise the audience for both championships and show the local riders on the biggest stage possible.”

Beginning this October, the 2022 FOX Australian Supercross Championship showcases the pinnacle of domestic two-wheeled talent, with world calibre riders and team set to embark on the journey to becoming the Australian Supercross Champion. Key entertainment values will be on hand at each event, ensuring an experience that the whole family can enjoy.

For more updates, head to www.australiansupercross.com.au to keep up to date with the series.