Date Change for Australian Senior & Junior Track Championships

The Australian Junior and Senior Track Championships have been rescheduled after discussions between the Hunter Motorcycle Club and Motorcycling Australia (MA)

The new dates are 8th – 9th July (Junior) and 12th – 13th August (Senior), respectively.

This decision has been made to avoid any title date clashes, and to ensure that Junior Track stars can compete and defend their national championships.

The Hunter Motorcycle Club and MA are confident this notice will enable competitors to rearrange their plans for what promises to be two fantastic events at the Barleigh Ranch Circuit, at Raymond Terrace near Newcastle.

Entries are open to all Dirt/track Competition Junior Championship Classes from the 15th of May. To enter go to Ridernet and search for 2023 Australian Junior Track Championships.