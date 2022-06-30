Date Change for Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship

Due to the forecasted of 100% rain over the next few days, the North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle club has made the decision- in consultation with Motorcycling Australia- to postpone this weekend’s Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships to the new date of 9th – 10th of July.

The move will enable our Junior Dirt Track stars to compete this July at Mick Doohan Raceway in QLD.

The North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle club hopes this notice will enable competitors to rearrange their plans for the following weekend, however refunds can be arranged for those entered who are unable to compete.

Entries are open to all Dirt Track Competition Junior Championship Classes from the 11th of May. To enter click here