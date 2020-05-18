Craggill Building Off-Track Success Story

Monday, May 18, 2020

Two-time Australian Superbike Champion Marty Craggill runs a successful Melbourne airport construction business and is keen to give back to the sport that gave him so much by providing employment opportunities for riders.

The 1997 and 1998 ASBK champion, international racer, and Maz Group Managing Director Craggill, has built the successful Melbourne Airport based business through the same hard work and dedication that lead to his racing success.

Maz Group is a specialist airport construction and facilities maintenance company working on multi-million-dollar projects across the Melbourne Airport precinct.

“We have had growth over the last few years and the airport has embraced us and given us a location here,” said Craggill.

“We are a tier 2 building and construction company that have our own equipment and workshops, which is unusual as most construction businesses are managing projects and contractors away from their office sites.

“We are completely in-house which is a major advantage as there are so many rules and regulations around work and security at the airport.”

Maz Group specialise in commercial building construction and maintenance as well as civil works at the airport, covering a gamut of trades including metal and wood workers, excavator operators, truck and grader drivers, carpentry, joiners, plumbers, electricians, labourers, plasterers, and painters to name a few.

A boilermaker and shipbuilder by trade, it’s important to Craggill to give back to the sport he loves, which is why he is always looking to help motorcycle riders across all disciplines gain employment, which also allows them to compete.

“When I was racing, I found it really hard to keep a job because I would leave on a Thursday night and come home Sunday night or Monday morning,” Craggill said.

“There was a boom in the 80s with high rise buildings in the CBD, I worked for two lift companies and lost both jobs because of my racing commitments when I was on the verge of becoming a professional rider with Honda.

“I would stay back and do extra work to keep ahead as I knew I’d be away racing. Unfortunately, one week I went to Perth to race and when I got back on the Monday my toolbox was packed up at the front door.

“I understand the pressures motorcycle racers have in being able to obtain flexible employment around their racing commitments.

“I want to try and help riders if I can, I take what I do seriously and we are very good at what we do, and I believe there are a lot of riders who have a trades background who could fit in here.

“Riders are good at what they do, and quite a few have a trades background, are generally calm and if we can help them with an employment opportunity then I would certainly encourage them to get in contact with us.”

Maz Group have a number of big projects currently under construction with more coming online later this year.

“We are a 24-hour building business as the airport operates around the clock, so a lot of work happens at night.

“If riders are keen, we are certainly looking for tradies who want to work long term. We are a family and racing friendly business who regularly have social gatherings amongst staff including ride days both on and off track.

“I don’t employ people for the sake of it, we pick the people can handle pressure and do a good quality job.

“While Corona-virus has impacted us we definitely have some big projects under way.

“There is definitely a strong bike theme here amongst staff, but we are also serious about the quality work we do.”

While business now consumes the former Australian Superbike Champion, Craggill does miss racing.

“The best part was obviously winning my Australian Championships and worst part hitting the bird at Phillip Island where I ended up paralysed for a year – I do miss it,” he said.

“I mainly ride motocross these days, I’ve got a YZ 450F.

“ASBK has certainly built itself back up to where it should be and I’m sure everyone is looking forward to seeing the action on track again once restrictions are lifted.”

For riders interested in potential employment opportunities contact the Maz Group office careers at http://mazgroup.com.au/careers/ , call (03) 8336 1775 or email Marty@mazgroup.com.au