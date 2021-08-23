COVID-19 Restrictions Force Cancellation Of Australian Under 16’s Championships

South Australian Sidewinders Under Sixteen Speedway Club Inc. have today announced the cancellation of the 2021 Australian Under 16’s 125cc Speedway Solo and Under 16’s 125cc Teams Championships due to COVID-19 State lockdowns and border restrictions.

The Championships were to be held at Wingfield, South Australia on September 24 and 25.

“In view of the Country’s current Covid 19 situation, and in particular the issues in NSW, along with the subsequent lock downs and border restrictions, we feel it would not be possible to conduct the event in the manner in which it deserves to be run,” said Club secretary Meredith Sterry.

Motorcycling Australia (MA) wish to thank the Sidewinders Under Sixteen Speedway Club Inc. for their hard work and best efforts to hold the event in these difficult times.

The Club and MA will work together in regard to next year’s Championships and to find a suitable date which will be announced in the near future.