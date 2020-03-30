COVID-19 Forces Postponement Of Australian Trials Championship

Monday, March 30, 2020

Event organisers of the 2020 Australian Trials Championship at Pioneer Park, NSW, have made the very difficult decision to postpone the event.

The Australian Trials Championship was to be held at Pacific Park, NSW in August this year, however with the worsening COVID-19 virus (commonly known as Coronavirus) including increasing governmental imposed restrictions on travel, mass gatherings and social distancing and other factors impacting NSW, the 2020 championship has been postponed.

All MA members, officials and spectators are urged to follow the Government’s guidelines on how best to protect yourself from the virus and practice good hygiene methods, whether at the track, at home or anywhere else in public.

Further information can be found at;

AIS COVID-19 and Sporting Activity

https://ais.gov.au/health-wellbeing/covid-19#covid-19_and_sport_faq

The Department of Health COVID – 19 health alert

https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-health-alert

Coronavirus (COVID-19) advice for public gatherings and visits to vulnerable groups

https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-health-alert/coronavirus-covid-19-advice-for-public-gatherings-and-visits-to-vulnerable-groups

MA will continue to provide constant updates on the status for MA National events. For updates on any State Championship or Club events please contact the State Controlling Body (SCB) in that area.

For more information –

Phone: +61 (3) 9684 0500

Email: mail@ma.org.au

Web: ma.org.au