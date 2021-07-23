COVID-19 Forces Cancellation Of ASBK Round 5 – Morgan Park

ASBK Management Team is disappointed to announce today that Round 5 of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, to be held at Morgan Park Raceway on 20-22 August has been cancelled due to the ongoing state border restrictions and COVID-19 affecting many parts of Australia.

Whilst hopes were held that any improvements in the coming weeks may mean that the event would be possible, yesterday’s decision by Queensland Government to close their border and continued lockdowns in many parts of Australia, now cements this decision.

The primary concern for ASBK Management is the health and safety of all in the ASBK Paddock and ensuring that the ASBK Championship can be conducted in a safe and fair manner.

ASBK Management recognize this is a difficult time for many in the ASBK Paddock who are effected by lockdowns and growing restrictions to business and everyday life. As a result, we believe it is best to announce this decision today to allow the ASBK Paddock the maximum time to adjust plans and to minimize inconvenience.

ASBK Management confirm that the ASBK Championship will not attend Morgan Park Raceway in 2021, as the circuit have been unable to offer ASBK any alternative dates suitable to either organisation due to the circuits currently full calendar.

ASBK is disappointed for our host club, – Motorcycle Sportsmen of Qld and for Queensland fans of ASBK who will now need to wait until next year to see ASBK return to Queensland. We thank Southern Downs Regional Council for their planned support of ASBK in 2021.

The focus of ASBK will now turns towards Round 6 of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul to be held at The Bend Motorsport Park in September. Further announcements on this next ASBK round at The Bend will be provided next week.

It is very frustrating to again be faced with these tough decision and changes to the ASBK calendar for another year, but ASBK Management remains focused on making the best decisions available and are committed to creating the very best 2021 ASBK Championship possible.

ASBK Management thanks its riders, teams, partners, officials and fans for their support and understanding at this very complicated and difficult time.

ASBK Management Team wishes all effected by the current COVID-19 outbreaks continued safety and we look forward to seeing you trackside at The Bend.