COVID-19 Forces Cancellation of 2021 & Postponement of 2022 Australian Speedway Championships

Motorcycling Australia, in conjunction with the MA Track Commission and key stakeholders, regret to advise of the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Australian Speedway Senior Solo, Australian U21’s and Australian U16’s 250cc Championships, along with postponing the 2022 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship.

Whilst we are disappointed in the cancellation of the 2021 Australian Championships and postponement of the 2022 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship, we believe it is in the best interest of the sport.

With so much uncertainty around the State border restrictions, as well as lockdowns and the lack of availability of international flights and with a significant number of our riders currently overseas we had to make a decision as early as possible.

Motorcycling Australia (MA) and the Australian Track Commission have been in consultation with riders and clubs and thank all for their support and understanding.

MA and the Australian Track Commission are now concentrating on delivering a strong and successful condensed 2022 Championship calendar pending Government restrictions around Covid-19.

* April 1–3 – Australian U16’s 125cc Individual & Teams Speedway Championships – Sidewinders SA

* November 26 – Australian U16’s 250cc Speedway Championship – Gillman Speedway SA

* November 26 – Australian U21’s Speedway Championship– Gillman Speedway SA

* December 2-3 – Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championship – TBA