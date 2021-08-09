COVID-19 Forces Cancellation Of 2021 Australian Classic And Post Classic Dirt Track Championships

Due to COVID-19 lockdowns and border restrictions, the Temora Motorcycle Club have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Australian Classic and Post Classic Dirt Track Championship.

The Championship was to be held, at Woodlands Speedway, Temora, NSW, on October 2 and 3, 2021.

The Championships would have seen Australia’s best classic and post classic senior solo and sidecar classes and junior solo riders compete.

The Temora Motorcycle Club had put significant work into the Championship in the lead up to the event in October, however State Government COVID-19 restrictions and border restrictions have made it impossible for the club to host the event and ensure the safety of riders, officials, and spectators.

Motorcycling Australia wishes to thank the Temora Motorcycle Club for their hard work to date in organising the Championship.

Motorcycling Australia and the Temora Motorcycle Club will discuss options for the 2022 Championship in the coming months.