COVID-19 Forces Cancellation Of 2020 Australian Speedway Senior And Junior Sidecar Championships

Due to COVID-19 and State Government border closures the Mildura Motorcycle Club in consultation with Motorcycling Australia have made the tough decision to cancel both the 2020 Australian Speedway Senior and Junior Sidecar Championships which were scheduled to be held at Olympic Park, on November 6 and 7, this year.

Mildura Motorcycle Club President, Neale Hancock, said “while we understand that speedway fans, and competitors will be disappointed, the Mildura Motorcycle Club in consultation with MA had to make the tough decision to cancel the 2020 Championships”

“I would like to thank our members who have put significant work into preparing for this championship.

“I would also like to thank, the riders, passengers, event sponsors, and fans for their patience during this global pandemic, and rest assured that we will come back bigger, better and stronger in 2021.”

The 2021 Australian Senior and Junior Sidecar Championships will now be held at Olympic Park, Mildura, on Friday and Saturday, April 23 and 24, 2021.

Qualifying along with the Australian Junior Championship will take place on Friday, April 23 with the Australian Senior Championship taking place on Saturday April 24.

Motorcycling Australia (MA) would like to thank the Mildura Motorcycling Club for their tireless efforts in preparing for the championships and look forward to 2021.

MA and Mildura Motorcycle Club also thank the Speedway Motorcycling Club of WA, who were scheduled to host the 2021 Championships, for their understanding and support in the Mildura Motorcycle Club now running the 2021 Championship.

MA will continue to work alongside the Speedway Motorcycle Club of WA to lock in dates for the 2022 Australian Speedway Senior Sidecar and Junior Sidecar Championships.