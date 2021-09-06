COVID-19 Cancels Plans For Australian 2021 MXoN Team

Motorcycling Australia today regretfully announce that it will not be sending a team to this month’s FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) to be held in Italy, due to significant COVID-19 regulations and restrictions.

MXoN is to be held on September 25 and 26, in Italy, however with border restrictions, stringent international travel restrictions which require special exemptions, vaccine and quarantine requirements in Italy and Australia, vaccine passports as well as contractual commitments of candidates and their teams, it is not possible to send a team.

With constant COVID-19 legislative changes both here in Australia and Europe it is not feasible, to have an Australian team participate.

It’s disappointing as this is an event the Australian motocross fans and industry look forward to, and we believed we could have fielded a very strong team this year, however the global pandemic has made the mission to send a team impossible.

We look forward to participating in 2022.