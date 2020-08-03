COVID-19 Cancels National Championship Events

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and State Government border closures, event organisers of the 2020 Australian Junior Track Championship and Australian Classic and Post Classic Dirt Track Championships which were to be held in NSW, have been cancelled.

Recent State Government border closures and lockdowns have made it impossible for riders to attend the Australian Junior Track Championships at Gunnedah on September 26 and 27, and the Australian Classic and Post Classic Dirt Track Championships at Temora on October 3 and 4.

Motorcycling Australia would like to thank both Gunnedah Motorcycle Club and Temora Motorcycle Club for their significant work in preparing to run the championships.

“We know the hard work and dedication these clubs and event sponsors have put in in recent months to try and get these events up and running,” said Events Manager Samantha Redfern.

“Unfortunately, the global pandemic and border restrictions mean interstate competitors would not be able to attend and these championships can no longer proceed.”

The decision to cancel any Australian Championship is not taken lightly and we take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this required decision.

Both the Gunnedah Motorcycle Club and Temora Motorcycle Club are in discussions with MA to hold their Championship in 2021 respectively.