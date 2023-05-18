Cooper dooper effort for Day 2 A4DE

At the close of Day 2 of the 2023 Pilot Air Compressors Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE), sandy tests threw a spanner in the works allowing some new contenders to shine through. Today’s victors are Cooper Sheidow (Shop Yamaha) in E1, Josh Green (Shop Yamaha) in E2, Sam Pretscherer (Simford Motorsport Group) in E3, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballards Offroad Team) in EW, Glenn Kearney (Honda) in EV and Gavin Russell (KTM) in EM.

Fastest overall time today was once again won by Green, with a total time of 39:05.137. Day 2 presented a contrast in conditions, moving from rocky to sandy landscapes. Tight turns mixed with exciting trails meant the A4DE field was wholeheartedly put through its paces.

E1

No shadows here. Only Sheidow blitzing a red-hot trail into first for Day 2 in E1. With a total time of 39:34.646, the Shop Yamaha racer was a sight to see, keeping it fast and loose no matter whether it was the first or last test of the day.

The sandy conditions just didn’t suit GASGAS’s Korey McMahon today, causing him to drop from first to second in E1. The New South Wales (NSW) racer kept close to Sheidow for most of the day but fell behind by just over seven seconds. McMahon finished today with a total time of 39:41.653.

Once again, Empire Kawasaki’s Will Price rode into a well deserved third place spot. A blur of green, Price had his work cut out for him as he fought to keep Tom Mason (KTM, Peter Stevens) and Jett Yarnold (Yamaha Australia Yamalube) off the podium. Price finished today with a total time of 40:31.516, just over four seconds ahead of fourth place holder, Mason.

2023 A4DE E1 Day 2 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Cooper Sheidow (Shop Yamaha) 39:34.646 Korey McMahon (GASGAS Australia, Motorexaus) 39:41.653 Will Price (Empire Kawasaki, Kawasaki Aus) 40:31.516

E2

He had us worried halfway through the day but Green clearly had it in the bag, clocking off today with the Day 2 E2 win and fastest overall time. For a hot minute, Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Racing Team) looked absolutely primed to knock the Yamaha racer off the top step but after hours on the bike, the blue and white just couldn’t be beat.

Reynders once again conceded for second place, finishing today with a total time of 39:07.443, just over two seconds behind Green. That difference really drives home how fierce the fight is for glory in E2!

That leaves KTM’s Andy Wilksch, who moved up the leader board into third for Day 2. Wilksch was a blur of high speeds and fearlessness all day, leaving the likes of Fraser Higlett, Billy Hargy and Jeremy Carpentier in the dust. He finished with a total time of 40:00.874.

2023 A4DE E2 Day 2 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Josh Green (Shop Yamaha) 39:05.137 Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Racing Team) 39:07.443 Andy Wilksch (KTM Australia, Alpinestars) 40:00.874

E3

2023 has treated Pretscherer very well and Day 2 of the A4DE was no exception. After his experience in Day 1, the Husqvarna racer came into Day 2 with guns blazing and an effective game plan. Clocking off with a total time of 40:20.096, Pretscherer was able to win gold with a lead of just over 22 seconds.

NSW’s Ben Kearns (KTM) jumped up the leader board today to take out second for Day 2 in E3. With a total time of 40:42.355, Kearns has become a serious contender for a 2023 A4DE title.

Rounding out the E3 podium today was yesterday’s victor, Riley McGillivray (KTM Australia, Tunetech Suspension). The KTM racer clocked off with a total time of 40:54.767.

2023 A4DE E3 Day 2 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Sam Pretscherer (Simford Motorsport Group) 40:20.096 Ben Kearns (KTM) 40:42.355 Riley McGillivray (KTM Australia, Tunetech Suspension) 40:54.767

EW

It was another clean sweep for Gardiner here in Harvey, Western Australia (WA). No matter the warm weather, sandy conditions or long, sustained hours on the bike, the six-time EW A4DE Champion couldn’t be rattled. For Day 2, Gardiner finished with a total time of 45:45.715.

Husqvarna’s Emelie Karlsson once again kept ahead of the remaining EW competition to protect her second-place position and even more points for Team NSW. Nursing injuries sustained earlier in the year, Karlsson had to tackle mind and body to finish today upright and injury free.

Once again, Goldentyre’s Ebony Nielsen clinched third for EW, with a total time of 48:47.639.

2023 A4DE EW Day 2 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballards Offroad Team) 45:45.715 Emelie Karlsson (Husqvarna Australia) 47:36.843 Ebony Nielsen (Goldentyre Australia Racing Team) 48:47.639

EV

It’s Kearney’s world, we’re just living in it. Racking up two consecutive EV wins here in Harvey, the Honda racer has placed a whopping lead of more than five minutes ahead of the competition. It should come a no surprise considering Kearney’s illustrious history in Enduro but nonetheless, he’s one to watch as he dominates the field.

Jumping up from third to second in Day 2 was Ben Lawton (Moto Dynamics). With a total time of 46:33.266, Lawton had a strong day of Enduro racing, beating the likes of Rohan Eves (KTM) and Preston Brett (KTM) for the final podium spot.

Bronze was scored in EV for Day 2 by Eves, with a total time of 47:55.441.

2023 A4DE EV Day 2 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Glenn Kearney (Honda) 41:25.388 Ben Lawton (Moto Dynamics) 46:33.266 Rohan Eves (KTM) 47:55.441

EM

Russell was all smiles today as he walked his KTM back into parc ferme ahead of Day 3 tomorrow and honestly, we don’t blame him. The WA local put on a fantastic show, pushing ahead of Jason Salopayers (KTM) and Ben Hothersall (Yamaha) to earn that coveted gold.

For the remaining EM podium spots, Salopayers and Hothersall won second and third respectively. With less than six seconds separating the KTM and Yamaha, the fight is set to be red hot tomorrow.

2023 A4DE EM Day 2 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Gavin Russell (KTM) 45:28.870 Jason Salopayers (KTM) 46:43.693 Ben Hothersall (Yamaha) 46:49.593

Words by Caitlin Hynes. Photos by Foremost Media.