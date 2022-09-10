Congratulations Jett Lawrence – 2022 AMA Pro Motocross 250 Class Champion

Jett Lawrence has had a mega year in 2022, starting with hitting the ground running when he became the 2022 AMA Supercross 250SX East Champion in April.

Jett then backed it up with nine overall round wins, 11 moto wins and an incredible 22 out of 24 podiums to be crowned AMA Pro Motocross 250 Class Champion for the second time in a row.

But he’s not done yet!

Coming up later this month, Jett Lawrence joins his brother, Hunter Lawrence, and Mitchell Evans, representing MXstore Team Australia at the 2022 MX of Nations.

2022 MXoN will be held at RedBud, Michigan, USA – familiar soil for the Lawrence Brothers who competed at the venue back in early July, where Jett took the win in Moto Two.

To mark the occasion, MA is thrilled to offer an opportunity to own a piece of Jett Lawrence’s remarkable 2022 season as part of the 2022 MXstore Team Australia MX of Nations Fundraiser.

This is your chance to own a moto-worn jersey from Jett’s 2022 AMA Pro Motocross campaign, complete with the AMA Pro Motocross 50th Anniversary Badge, shoulder pads, grip strips and even a bit of sweat/mud stains for good measure.

Bidding is open until 12:00PM (+10 GMT) 19 September 2022, don’t miss out!

