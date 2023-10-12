Con and Nikolas Lazos Q&A

Check out this great video of Oceania Junior Cup rider Nikolas Lazos and his Dad, Con, as they learned more about each other through a fun Q&A session ahead of the next round of #ojc at the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island next weekend.
Grab your tickets here https://www.motogp.com.au/tickets
Would you like to compete in #ojc in season 2024? We are still taking EOI’s for riders aged between 11 and 16, but hurry as entries close 26 October.
Submit your EOI here https://www.asbk.com.au/about-asbk/oceania-junior-cup/…