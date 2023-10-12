Motorcycling Australia

Con and Nikolas Lazos Q&A

Filed Under: Juniors, News, Road Racing

Check out this great video of Oceania Junior Cup rider Nikolas Lazos and his Dad, Con, as they learned more about each other through a fun Q&A session ahead of the next round of #ojc at the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island next weekend.
 
 

 
Grab your tickets here 👉 https://www.motogp.com.au/tickets 🎟
 
 
Would you like to compete in #ojc in season 2024? We are still taking EOI’s for riders aged between 11 and 16, but hurry as entries close 26 October.
 
 