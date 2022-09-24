Competition begins tonight for MXstore Team Australia at 2022 MXoN

The annual nation-based teams’ event, the Motocross des Nations (MXoN) fires up this weekend at the Red Bud track in Michigan, USA.

MXstore Team Australia is comprised of and all-Honda line-up:

MX1 – Mitch Evans

MX2 – Hunter Lawrence

MX Open – Jett Lawrence

Team Manager – Michael Byrne

Team Assistant Manager – Gary Benn

This will be the first time the Lawrence brothers have competed together for Australia (Hunter raced MX2 at the 2018 and 2017 events) in the MXoN and significantly, it will be the first appearance for Jett Lawrence aboard a 450cc machine in the Open Class at this level. Mitch Evans raced in the Open Class in 2018 and MX2 in 2016.

It will also signal Australia’s return to the MXoN after missing in 2021 due to Covid and the cancellation of the event in 2020 for the same reasons.

MXstore Team Australia head into the competition optimistic and with a genuine chance to lift the Chamberlain Trophy for the first time.

Mitch Evans:

“We’ve all been on the world stage for a few years now, so we know how it works now, all three of us have had a really good year and certainly we are in a good position to fight for the podium and if not, the win”.

Hunter Lawrence:

“It would be awesome [to be on the podium or win] and it’s something you always dream of, especially for your country, it’s even more special. I believe we have an amazing team and we’re very capable of getting on the podium. Would be cool to top off Australia’s best result”.

How to watch?

You can catch all the action throughout the competition by subscribing to the MXGP-TV platform for a fee.

Races 1, 2 and 3 will be live on Stan Sports.

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations MXGP-TV Timetable

Local Time (UTC -4) AEST (UTC +10) Start Finish Start Finish Saturday (24/9/22) MXGP Qualifying Heat 14:20 15:20 22:20 (Sat) 23:20 (Sat) MX2 Qualifying Heat 15:20 16:20 23:20 (Sat) 00:20 (Sun) Open Qualifying Heat 16:20 17:20 00:20 (Sun) 01:20 (Sun) Sunday (25/9/22) Final B 10:50 11:20 18:50 (Sun) 19:20 (Sun) Race 1 (MXGP & MX2) 13:00 14:00 21:00 (Sun) 22:00 (Sun) Race 2 (MX2 & Open) 14:30 15:30 22:30 (Sun) 23:30 (Sun) Race 3 (Open & MXGP) 16:00 17:00 00:00 (Mon) 01:00 (Mon)

We can’t wait to see what this chapter has in store for our trio of superstars!





Head to www.mxgp.com for the most up-to-date information as the competition unfolds.