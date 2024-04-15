Information Bulletin #2056: Clarification of eligible Competition Classes in Hard Enduro

Rationale:

It has been brought to MA’s attention that the wording used to describe the classes for Hard Enduro was creating some confusion on which classes are eligible at Club and State level Competition. It was determined that the reference to Australian Championships be removed

from the class tables to make it clearer that the classes listed apply across all Hard Enduro Events including Club, Open, State or National.

Effective:

Immediately

