Changes to Motorcycling Australia Board; Roy Chamberlain the new President

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is delighted to announce three new appointments to the organisation’s Board of Directors, as well as the elevation of Roy Chamberlain to President following the retirement of Peter Goddard.

The new directors, Lisa Potter, Gavin Quinney and Anthony Reed, all bring wide-ranging executive, senior leadership and consultancy experience onto the Board, with a focus on skills such as business strategy, financial management, policy, risk management, sponsorship procurement, board governance and government liaison.

The trio joins Roy Chamberlain, Brett Redman, Alana Baratto and Sarah Jane-Dunford on the seven-member MA Board, with Chamberlain elected as the new President to replace Goddard who has stepped aside after a 10-year Board tenure – which included the Presidency from 2017 until 2024.

MA would sincerely like to thank Goddard as well as the other outgoing Board members – Simon Bailey and Ross Allen – for their invaluable service to the organisation.

