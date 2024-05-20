Change of date for 2024 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship

Following a request from the promoter, the Whitsunday Dirt Riders Club, the 2024 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship will now be held on the weekend of October 5-6 instead of July 20-21.

With a stacked state and national dirt track calendar in July, the decision to move the Australian Championship back was made to maximise rider participation. The Queensland event will take place over the King’s Birthday long weekend at Drays Park in Gunyarra.

Motorcycling Australia would like to thank the Track Commission and State Controlling Bodies with facilitating the change of date.

For more information on the Whitsunday Dirt Riders Club, click here.