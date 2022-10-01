Champions crowned as finals draw to a close in Rockhampton KTM AJMX

The final day of competition at the 2022 KTM Australian Motocross Championship (AJMX) did not disappoint, as a range of the country’s best emerging talent laid it all on the line in a bid to become one of the national champions crowned.

Continuing his impressive season, Kayden Minear (KTM) won finals four and five today in the 128cc to 150cc 2/- & 200cc to 250cc 4/ 15 years category on his way to being Australian champion for the class. Byron Dennis (GASGAS) secured the runner-up position, with Kobe Drew (Yamaha) bringing home third.

The championship glory didn’t end there for Minear, with the KTM talent taking out finals four and five in the 100cc to 125cc 2/ – 15 years class to grab the title, leading Seth Burchell (Yamaha) and Dennis in the overall standings.

Madi Simpson (Honda) was crowned in Female 100cc to 150cc 2/- & 200cc to 250cc 4/ 13 to under 16 years, three points ahead of Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) as the duo traded victories in finals four and five. A pair of thirds today was enough for Darci Whalley to comfortably secure P3 overall in the category.

Taking home two national titles at Six Mile Raceway, Simpson was also victorious in Female 85cc 2/- & 150 4/- All Wheels 12 to under 16 years, finishing ahead of Emily Lambert, who showed early form in the event, as a second and fourth in finals four and five sealed third overall for Stephanie Turnbull.

In 128cc to 150cc 2/- & 200cc to 250cc 4/- 13 to under 15 years, Jet Alsop (KTM) delivered when it counted and won the final race to secure the title, with final four victor Liam Owens (Husqvarna) second and Jake Cannon (Yamaha) P3.

It was Cannon taking the honours in 100cc to 125cc 2/-13 to under 15 years, emerging on top with a victory in race two and finishing just three points ahead of Alsop in the overall standings, as Owens completed the top three, a further three points back. Final three winner Ky Woods (GASGAS) concluded the event P4 overall in the class.

Dominating 85cc 2/- & 150 4/- Standard / Big Wheel 14 to under 16 was William Wadwell (GASGAS), winning all five finals across the event to take the title in a convincing fashion ahead of Patrick Butler (GASGAS) and Casey Wilmington (Husqvarna).

Crossing the line first in 85cc 2/- & 150 4/- Standard / Big Wheel 12 to under 14 years final two, Heath Fisher (Husqvarna) did what he needed to and wrapped up the national title in the category, with Jack Deveson (Husqvarna) notching P2 and notably winning final number three. Consistent 3-3 finishes today for Jackson Fuller landed the GASGAS rider third overall.

Heath Davy (Yamaha) banked the Australian championship in 85cc 2/- & 150 4/- Standard Wheel 9 to under 12 years, winning both races today as Seth Thomas (KTM) concluded the Rockhampton racing second in the class ahead of third-placed Bodie Court (GASGAS).

It was Thomas that reigned supreme in 65cc 2/- 10 to under 12 years, winning final four and taking the title in the category in front of Deegan Fort (Yamaha) and final three leader Davy. In 65cc 2/- 10 7 to under 10 years, Ethan Wolfe claimed the crown courtesy of 1-1-2 scores, besting final three victor Blake Bohannon in the overall standings and Sidney Stephenson.

Showing great form to conclude the event, Kye Sproule won finals four and five in 50cc auto 7 to under 9 years to elevate himself to the top of the standings, seven points ahead of Mason Ezergailis as Ryder O’Grady completed the top three. Full results can be found at speedhive.mylaps.com.

Stay up to date with the latest news about the 2022 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX) by visiting the Motorcycling Australia website at www.ma.org.au, Motorcycling Australia on Facebook or @motorcyclingaustralia on Instagram. You can also find the 2022 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships on Facebook.