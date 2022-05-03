Brook does the double at Senior Dirt Track Championships

History was made at the Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship at Mick Doohan Raceway in Brisbane, with Jarred Brook taking dual titles and the added surprise of a third-generational victory.

Hosts North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club put on a perfect weekend of action, which saw Jarred Brook seal two Australian Senior Dirt Track Duke of Edinburgh Trophy’s for both Pro 450 and MX Open to take his National championship tally to 23 at just 23 years of age.

Brook beat home Cyshan Weale in the MX Open final to the tune of 2.5 seconds with Dale Borlase completing the podium a further second in arrears.

Troy Pritchard and Ethan Wade made history by not only taking out the 2022 Dirt Track Sidecar Championship, but completed three-generations of champions with 2002/2007 champion (and grandfather of both boys) Barry Raffin looking on with 2004 champion Brian Pritchard (father of Troy).

In the ATV classes, Katherine Higgs took home the Women’s Open ATV trophy ahead of Sharna Stimson and Natasha Stadnikoff, while Josh Griffiths sealed the men’s Open ATV championship from John Sherlock and Ross Rizzo.

MA gratefully acknowledges the support from riders, supporters, officials, volunteers and our amazing sponsors and the NBJMCC Committee for putting on a spectacular event.

Full results can be found at facebook.com/nbjmcc/