Broadford Bike Bonanza 2023 Update

After much consideration, the Motorcycling Australia Museum and Heritage Committee have come to the difficult decision not to promote the Broadford Bike Bonanza (BBB) for 2023; with all efforts now focusing on running the event in 2024.

The significant reason for this decision was that, at this stage, the committee does not have sufficient resources available to manage the administrative work in relation to the event.

Cancellation for the 2023 year will allow time to restructure the committee and investigate the best means of handling the administrative work associated with the event.

The committee can be extremely proud that the BBB has become a significant event in the Australian motorcycle calendar and the committee is determined to maintain the event and ensure it can continue for future years whilst maintaining the high standards that have become expected from past years.

