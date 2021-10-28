Border Uncertainty Force Postponement Of 2022 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship Until 2023

FIM Oceania, in conjunction with Speedway NZ and Motorcycling New Zealand is disappointed to announce today the postponement of the 2022 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship, due to the continued uncertainty around International border and COVID-19 restrictions in New Zealand.

This FIM Oceania Championship was planned for two rounds on January 29th at Moore Park Speedway in Christchurch, followed by Oreti Park Speedway, Invercargill on February 5th, 2022.

However, the tough decision has been made to postpone these events until January 2023 when international events can be held without restrictions and the events have the opportunity to welcome competitors and speedway fans from across Oceania and around the world.

The announcement made today also allows the competitors of this important FIM Oceania Championship to have a clear decision during the period when final preparations and international shipping would be required. Whilst this is an unfortunate outcome for early 2022, it is appropriate to make a clear decision.

FIM Oceania and Speedway NZ thank the tracks, competitors and fans for their understanding at this complicated time. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship in 2023 in New Zealand.

Further event details on the 2023 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship will be announced in the coming months.

To stay up to day with the latest news on Speedway NZ and 2023 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship visit website www.speedway.co.nz

About FIM Oceania:

FIM Oceania is a continental union and regional representatives of the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the world governing body of Motorcycle Sport. FIM Oceania works closely with its two-member federation nations and FIM to provide a consistent strategic plan and development of motorcycle sport in the Oceania Region.

To find out more about FIM Oceania visit the web site at www.fimoceania.org