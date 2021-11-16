Border Restrictions Force Cancellation Of 2021 Australian Junior Track Championships

Due to State border restrictions the Gunnedah Motorcycle Club in consultation with Motorcycling Australia have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Australian Junior Track Championships.

The Championships were to be held Balcary Park, Gunnedah on November 27 and 28, however due to several States still having border restrictions in place, the decision was made to cancel the 2021 Championships.

Motorcycling Australia supports the decision of the Gunnedah Motorcycle Club as with State border restrictions it makes it impossible for interstate riders, teams, officials and fans to attend the Championships.

Motorcycling Australia thanks the Gunnedah Motorcycle Club and their members for all their hard work in preparing for the Championships.