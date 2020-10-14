Border Closures Force Cancellation Of 2020 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships

Owing to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding State and Territory Government’s COVID-19 border restrictions, the Australian Capital Territory Motor Cycle Club (ACTMCC), in consultation with Motorcycling Australia (MA), have made the tough decision to cancel the 2020 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships, which were to be held on November 27-29 at Fairburn Park, ACT.

The decision was made noting that State and Territory Governments have not provided a clear and consistent policy on lifting border restrictions.

Officials and competitors need certainty in order to plan for an event such as this. The current inconsistency with State and Territory Government border policy has impacted this certainty, resulting in ACTMCC being forced to cancel the running of this year’s event.

Event organisers wish to thank stakeholders, club members and competitors for their patience and understanding during this unprecedented COVID-19 time.

The ACTMCC will continue to hold discussions with sponsors and MA to find suitable dates to hold 2021 Australian Dirt Track Championship at Fairburn Park, ACT.