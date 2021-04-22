Border and COVID-19 Concerns See Australia Pull Out Of The 2021 ISDE

Due to border restrictions, uncertainty around COVID-19 internationally and shipping, the Australian ISDE management team in consultation with Motorcycling Australia have made the tough decision to not send an Australian team of riders to the 2021 FIM International Six Days of Enduro to be held in August.

The Australian ISDE Team has had major success in past ISDE’s in both the teams and individual categories and it had been hoped after last year’s cancellation that a successful Australian team could again get back on track.

With constant shadows over Australian and international borders, COVID-19 infection rates in Europe, the massive logistics of shipping bikes and equipment which takes several weeks, and after consultations with riders, commissions, Australian Off-Road Championship management team and MA, the tough decision was made not to send a team in 2021.

The Australian ISDE management team will now turn its attention to planning its 2022 campaign.