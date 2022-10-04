Blake Bohannon awarded 2022 Holden On Tight Junior Sportsman Award

The Winner of the 2022 Holden On Tight Junior Sportsman Award at the completion of the awesome Rockhampton KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship- which was superbly run by the RADMC team and neighbouring clubs- was 9-year-old Blake Bohannon from NSW.

Bohannon showed a herculean effort after his bike stopped with the finish line in sight.

While in second, Bohannon pushed his bike approximately 125 metres all the way around over the finish line, while being cheered on by the spectators who were all yelling and screaming for him to go on.

It was the exemplification of Rosco Holden’s spirit award – Never give up!

Bohannon also finished on the podium in second place overall in the 65cc, 7-9 yrs class.

Full timing and results can be found here.

If any further information is required contact Rosco Holden rholden66@bigpond.com