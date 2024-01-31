Black Dog Ride appointed official charity for AORC, ProMX and ASBK

Black Dog Ride, the not-for-profit motorcycle-themed organisation which raises awareness of depression and suicide prevention, has been appointed the official charity for the 2024 Australian Off-Road Championship, 2024 Australian Superbike Championship and 2024 Australian ProMX Championship.

Black Dog Ride, which began way back in 2009 when founder Steve Andrews embarked on a solo 26-day motorcycle journey around Australia, will be a presence at all events on the respective 2024 championship calendars.

At the rounds, spectators will be able to get to know more about Black Dog Ride, take home information packs, purchase merchandise or simply enjoy a chat with one of the loyal band of dedicated volunteers who provide their time to support the Black Dog Ride mission.

Since its humble beginnings in 2009, the Black Dog Ride has parlayed into a massive advocate of mental health, with motorcycling activities remaining the core driver for all its charity, fundraising, awareness programs and community grant initiatives.

The burgeoning calendar of ‘active’ motorcycling events is Australia-wide and includes two official Black Dog Rides each year: the ‘1 Dayer’ on the third Sunday of March in nearly 40 locations across the country, and a more exploratory 3000km multi-day marathon that engages regional communities to raise awareness of depression and suicide prevention.

This year’s 1 Dayer will be held on Sunday, March 17, and the longer option a trip to Fremantle (WA) in October from a variety of destinations across Australia.

The 2024 Black Dog Ride calendar also includes a ride to the opening round of the World and Australian Superbike Championships at Phillip Island from February 23-25.

To view the full 2024 calendar of events, visit www.blackdogride.org.au/view/rides/black-dog-ride-calendar.

You’re not a motorcycle rider? Not to worry: the Black Dog Ride is a broad church, and you can also be a valued part of the organisation as a volunteer and/or fundraiser, sponsor, donor, or simply by purchasing merchandise.

Visit www.blackdogride.org.au/view/get-involved/get-involved to see how you can make a difference.

Keep an eye out for the Black Dog Ride volunteer army at a round of the ASBK, ProMX and/or AORC titles in 2024.