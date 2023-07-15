Big smiles and big titles awarded in 2023 KTM AJMX Final Moto’s

It’s been a top (end) weekend to mark the close of the 2023 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX), here in Acacia Hills, Northern Territory (NT). With all remaining Final Moto’s complete, 2023 Champions have been crowned under blue skies and atop red sands.

Today’s racing left some titles right up until the final laps, with some Championship titles separated by only a few points. The future is looking very bright in Motocross (MX), based on what we’ve all seen in the NT from the next generation of racers. Read on to discover each of the 12 Australian Champions.

Female 100 to 150cc 2-stroke & 200 to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U16yrs)

The 2022 Champ, Madi Simpson gave it one last shot in retaining her title in Female 100 to 150cc 2-stroke & 200 to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U16yrs). After winning Final 5, the points just weren’t enough to beat her rival, Danielle McDonald. McDonald has now become the 2023 KTM AJMX Female 100 to 150cc 2-stroke & 200 to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U16yrs) Champion.

Simpson has finished in second place overall, followed by Darci Whalley in third.

128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U15yrs)

Seth Shackleton has become the 2023 Australian Champion in the 128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U15yrs) class! Shackleton had an exceptional day of racing in Acacia Hills, claiming back-to-back Moto wins in Final 4 & 5. Additionally, Shackleton claimed the best lap time for both Finals, to further cement his victory.

Cooper Rowe’s efforts in Acacia Hills has seen him finish this year’s KTM AJMX in second place, with Lachlan Morris in third.

85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (9 – U12yrs)

Congratulations are in order for Ollie Birkitt, as he is crowned the 2023 KTM AJMX 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (9 – U12yrs) Champion! It has been a challenging week for the victor, fending off Championship efforts by the like of Sidney Stephenson and Nate Tomerini,

After today’s Final 2 & 3 Moto’s, Stephenson and Tomerini claimed second and third place overall in the Championship, respectively.

85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U14yrs)

It’s been a fantastic week for Lachlan Allen as he leaves the NT with the 2023 KTM AJMX 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U14yrs) Championship title. After a fantastic result in Final 2 & 3, Allen comfortably secured his success, ahead of Peter Wolfe and Cooper Ford.

Wolfe and Ford have in turn claimed the remaining podium positions, of second and third respectively.

85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (14 – U16yrs)

The competition in the 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (14 – U16yrs) class was intense right up until the final lap in Final 5. After Final 4 & 5 though, Jackson Fuller has come away with the 2023 KTM AJMX 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (14 – U16yrs) Championship title.

His main competitor, Max Compton conceded for second place, even after claiming the win in Final 4. Rounding out the podium this year is Cooper Phillips in third.

50cc Auto (7 – U9yrs)

Although Rowdy Rabjones was able to clinch the win in Final 4, he couldn’t beat Huson Francis onto the top step. Francis has left Acacia Hills with a well earnt 2023 KTM AJMX Championship title for 50cc Auto (7 – U9yrs). Rabjones has finished this year’s Championship in second place, while Nate Forwood in third place.

65cc 2-stroke (10 – U12yrs)

Connor Feather came into Final 4 & 5 with a very clear point to prove, and boy did he! At the close of Final 5, Feather has come away with the 2023 Championship title in 65cc 2-stroke (10 – U12yrs). Nate Perrett put in an impressive fight for the gold, even clinching the best lap time in Final 4 but it just wasn’t enough. Perrett finished the 2023 Championship in second place overall.

The last podium spot in 65cc 2-stroke (10 – U12yrs) was won by Ethan Wolfe.

128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (15yrs)

It was a battle right through to the finish in 128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (15yrs). After Final 4, Ky Woods looked primed to take out the title but after Final 5, Liam Owens came in clutch to claim victory.

With Owens the 2023 Champion, Woods has earnt silver, leaving Kayden Strode in third for bronze.

Female 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U16yrs)

It was a hard earnt win for Bella Burke, who is now the 2023 KTM AJMX Female 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U16yrs) Champion! Final 4 saw Burke risk losing valuable Championship points, however she redeemed herself in Final 5 to claim both the Final Moto win and the Championship.

Kyrah Mancinelli took out second place overall, just ahead of Stephanie Turnbull who claimed the third and final podium spot.

65cc 2-stroke (7 – U10yrs)

Nico Verhoeven has had a clean sweep in 65cc 2-stroke (7 – U10yrs)! After Final 4 & 5, Verhoeven has been crowned the 2023 Champion and has also clinched another fastest lap time in Final 4. Liam Millard has taken home the silver, beating Lewis-Jay Carafa to the punch. Carafa settled for third place overall.

100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (13 – U15yrs)

Cooper Rowe has had an eye-wateringly perfect run here in Acacia Hills. Claiming first place for all five Final Moto’s, Rowe has wiped the floor with his competition to earn the 2023 KTM AJMX 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (13 – U15yrs) Championship title.

Max Compton has protected his second-place spot, earning silver overall. Behind Compton in third place is Sonny Pelicano.

100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (15yrs)

He faltered ever so slightly in Final 5 but with the hard yards put in throughout the week, Ky Woods has come away with a well deserved 2023 KTM AJMX Championship title in 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (15yrs). Second place was a battle between Patrick Butler and Liam Owens but after the Final Moto, Butler took home second place while Owens settled for third.

To access all final results for all classes, please click here.

That’s a wrap on the 2023 KTM AJMX. Thank you to Motorcycling Australia Northern Territory, Acacia Hills Motocross Association and all involved in this exceptional event, it has demonstrated just how talented Australian Junior MX racers are. Stay tuned for news and updates on the 2024 event.

Stay up to date with the latest news about the KTM AJMX by visiting the Motorcycling Australia website at www.ma.org.au, Motorcycling Australia on Facebook or @motorcyclingaustralia on Instagram.

Words by Caitlin Hynes. Photos courtesy of Mike O’Neill/HighRPM Photography.