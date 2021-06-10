Big Names To Feature On AusMoto Show This Weekend On SBS

Australia’s newest motorcycle show – The AusMoto Show – will feature some of Australia’s best motorcycle talent this Sunday on SBS, with MotoGP star Jack Miller, two-time Australian Superbike Championship Champion Troy Herfoss, and former MXGP and current ProMX Championship star Nathan Crawford all dropping in for a chat.

Developed by Motorcycling Australia (MA) and TV production partner AVE, The AusMoto Show showcases the best of Australian motorcycling, MA’s National Championships, and riders competing here in Australia and internationally.

This Sunday’s episode 2 sees Host Kate Peck, sit down with current MotoGP star Ducati’s Jack Miller who finds himself in serious Championship contention.

Kate also catches up with mi-bike Motorcycle Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, Champion Troy Herfoss ahead of next weekend’s Round 4 with Supercars at Hidden Valley in the Northern Territory.

And we hear from Nathan Crawford and his Championship chase in the Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores.

In addition, Kate takes an exclusive inside look at the KTM Group Racing Team factory featuring KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna Race Teams.

Viewers can catch all the action on SBS this Sunday June 13, at 3pm.

Viewers can stay up to date with the latest AusMoto Show news via social media platforms Facebook @ausmotoshow Instagram @ausmotoshow and Twitter @ausmotoshow