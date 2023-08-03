Beau Skillington awarded 2023 Holden On Tight Junior Sportsman Award

Congratulations to Beau Skillington, who has been awarded the last-ever Holden On Tight Junior Sportsman Award after his selfless act during the 2023 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX) in Darwin.

The award, inaugurated in 2017 by tireless motorcycle racing supporter Rosco Holden, was created to recognise sportsmanship and humility at the AJMX and go beyond the scope of just gaining recognition via a points-based system.

Skillington, who hails from Darwin, exemplified that spirit at this year’s AJMX when he stopped and assisted rival Cooper Ford, who was trapped under his bike after a crash in a 13-U15 125cc two-stroke race. Fortunately, Ford was uninjured and both riders resumed the battle.

For winning the award, Skillington took home an embroidered Ogio gear bag (valued at $400) and $200 cash.

Previous winners of the award were Fletcher Kirkpatrick (2017), Levi Rossi and Jaxon Downing (2018), Taj Gow-Smith (2019) and Blake Bohannon (2022). The AJMX wasn’t held in 2020 or 2021.

As well as the sportsman award, Holden has also donated prizemoney across all 13 championship classes since 2017 – $100 for first, $50 for second and $25 third.

Overall, it’s been an extraordinary contribution to support Australia’s best junior motocross talent.

“We thank Rosco for his contribution to supporting the junior competitors over a long period,” said Peter Doyle, the CEO of Motorcycling Australia. “Seeing sportsmanship being recognized is fantastic, and we can only hope others grasp the value and continue to teach our up and comers the value of respect and fairness.”

For a full rundown on the 2023 AJMX, including results and images, click here.