Baskerville to host 2023 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships

Motorcycling Australia is pleased to announce the Sports Riders Club of Tasmania will host the 2023 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships on November 24-26, 2023 at Baskerville Raceway, Tasmania.

Motorcycling Australia would like to thank Baskerville Raceway administration and the Sports Riders Club of Tasmania for putting on the popular historic annual event. Entries for the 2022 Australian Historic Road Racing Championship will be open at

https://srct.org.au/

**Note: This class is for push rod engines only and there is no capacity tolerance.**

Only classes consisting of 10 entries will be eligible for championship status.