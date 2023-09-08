New ownership structure for World Supercross Championship

A new investment group has taken control of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).

Under the SX Global banner, Australian Adam Bailey will join Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori with the trio aiming to expand and elevate the championship into an asset that is globally renowned.

As one of the original founders of SX Global and a long-time motocross and supercross industry expert, Bailey commenced his time in motorcycle racing as a competitive athlete and fan of the sport before founding multiple businesses in athlete management, sports marketing and event promotion. In addition to these experiences, he was also responsible for co-founding Australia’s largest-ever supercross event, the AUS-X Open.

While excited to be a part owner, Bailey emphasised that WSX remains committed to the long-term growth and sustainability of the championship which will be enhanced by the support and expertise of the new investment group.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside Kyril and Juan on this new era for WSX, who share a genuine passion and transformational vision for the championship,” Bailey said.

“Our commitment, experience and business acumen will be crucial in driving the next chapter of WSX.

“We’re committed to building upon our knowledge and learnings over our short 18-month history to deliver the ultimate fan experience, as well as a world-class racing championship for both athletes and fans.”