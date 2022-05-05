Bacon Smokes The Competition On A4DE Day 2

The only thing that held off today was the rain, as a jampacked field tackled 187 kilometres for Day 2 of the 2022 Prestige Iveco Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE). Notching up over seven hours on the bike, more than 230 riders navigated muddy, slippery conditions across the Force, Turnbull Hire, Husqvarna and Gas Gas tests.

After yesterday’s heavy rainfall, the A4DE field worked to stay upright, warm and consistent. This was easier said than done, with low temperatures and greasy tracks causing plenty of bingles. The excitement came in the form of Husqvarna’s Andrew Wilksch, who claimed a win in E3. Wilksch fell short though of claiming the fastest time for the day, which was awarded to Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team). Bacon absolutely smoked the competition today, creating nearly a two minute lead for Day 2.

Bacon in E1, Joshua Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) in E2, Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in Women, Darren Lloyd in Veteran and Jason Salopayers in Masters all claimed consecutive wins, cementing a promising future for the final two days of the A4DE.

E1

Humble by nature, contrastingly fearless in action, Bacon was clearly unstoppable in E1. With a total time of 1:02:15.927, Bacon cooked any chance of his rivals putting him under pressure. Even as he navigated the fondly coined ‘Hotel Slide’ section of the Husqvarna test track, the Yamaha boarded speed demon finished seven gruelling hours, unruffled.

Behind Bacon in second place for Day 2 was Gas Gas’s Korey McMahon, who took his learnings from yesterday, improved and came away with a strong result. With a total time of 1:03:57.355, McMahon continues to prove time and time again, why he’s such a contender in the Enduro space.

Third place for Day 2 was won by Cooper Sheidow, with a total time of 1:04:09.490.

2022 A4DE E1 Day 2 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) 1:02:15.927 Korey McMahon 1:03:57.355 Cooper Sheidow 1:04:09.490



Pictured: Joshua Green, E2 class leader

E2

It was Groundhog Day in E2 for Day 2, with the same three frontrunners claiming first, second and third. Green set a cracking pace all day, comfortably claiming gold with a lead of over one minute. Although the conditions were tough – if not tougher than yesterday – Green remained on-brand with his cool, calm and collected attitude.

Todd Waters took out second place today with a total time of 1:04:10.056, ahead of Beta’s Fraser Higlett. You wouldn’t have known it was Waters’ first A4DE, who swung out times all day that marked him as a top contender. Higlett closed off the podium for Day 2 with a total time of 1:05:05.681.

2022 A4DE E2 Day 2 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Joshua Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) 1:02:57.984 Todd Waters (Husqvarna Offroad Racing Team) 1:04:10.056 Fraser Higlett (Beta) 1:05:05.681



Pictured: Andrew Wilksch, E3 Day 2 winner

E3

After yesterday’s penalty for Wilksch, Enduro fans were keeping a keen eye on results to see how the Husqvarna rider clapped back to improve his standings. We were not disappointed. Wilksch clocked in an impressive time of 1:02:37.104, marking a near one minute lead for the day ahead of his E3 competition.

Thomas Mason pushed ahead of KTM’s Stefan Granquist today, claiming second place with a total time of 1:03:36.122. Granquist conceded for third today with a total time of 1:04:43.693.

2022 A4DE E3 Day 2 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Andrew Wilksch (Simford Racing, Husqvarna) 1:02:37.104 Thomas Mason 1:03:36.122 Stefan Granquist (KTM Offroad Racing Team) 1:04:43.693



Pictured: Jessica Gardiner, Women’s class leader

Women

Over in the Women’s class, Gardiner claimed a consecutive win. This is set to make for an exciting final two days of the A4DE, as the Yamaha boarded racer seeks to increase her current lead time. Emelie Karlsson was hot on Gardiner’s heels, with strong times through the day. Finishing Day 2 with a total time of 1:13:34.340, Karlsson finished ahead of Ebony Nielsen.

Nielsen pushed Monique Simioni off the podium today, finishing seven hours on her bike with a total time of 1:18:05.026.

2022 A4DE Women Day 2 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) 1:11:44.724 Emelie Karlsson (KTM Offroad Racing Team) 1:13:34.340 Ebony Nielsen 1:18:05.026

Pictured: Darren Lloyd, Veteran’s class leader

Veteran

Lloyd has continued a great streak here in Erica, with the Day 2 Veteran class win. With a total time of 1:09:20.052, Lloyd finished ahead of Jason Dwyer, with a lead time of over one minute.

Richard Chibnall claimed the final podium spot for Day 2, with a total time of 1:11:04.386.

2022 A4DE Veteran Day 2 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Darren Lloyd 1:09:20.052 Jason Dwyer 1:10:44.234 Richard Chibnall 1:11:04.386



Pictured: Jason Salopayers, Masters class leader

Masters

Erica is treating Salopayers very nicely at the A4DE, with another Masters win. With a total time of 1:12:36.713, Salopayers finished ahead of Jason Haas, by over one minute.

Haas and Scott Szabo took out second and third respectively, with times of 1:13:46.799 and 1:14:51.858.

2022 A4DE Masters Day 2 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Jason Salopayers 1:12:36.713 Jason Haas 1:13:46.799 Scott Szabo 1:14:51.858

Trophy Teams

Words by Caitlin Hynes. Photos by Troy Pears.