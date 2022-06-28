AWIM Day at Wakefield- The Video!!

After the ASBK circus left town post-round three in April 2022, the Australian Women In Motorcycling (AWIM) crew and guests took over the picturesque Wakefield Park Raceway for a day of networking, learning, riding and fun.

Riders from other disciplines at Wakefield Park Raceway included Emma Milesevic, Jess Gardiner and Jemma Wilson who were joined by established ASBK road racers Laura Brown and Grace Poutch at the picturesque 2.2km Wakefield layout.

The event was organised by the Motorcycling Australia Women’s Committee and with Motorcycling Australia (MA) responsible for running the event on the day, plus the additional support from the global motorcycling body the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and the regional body FIM Oceania, the day was a huge success.

The video from the event showcases not only the numbers, format, and nature of the riding on the day but shows that the participants and facilitators really enjoyed their time together on and off the track!

For more information on Australian Women In Motorcycling (AWIM) see the FB page: https://www.facebook.com/auswomeninmotorcycling