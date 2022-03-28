AWIM Circuit Racing Academy Partners With Stay Upright & Motorcycling NSW

The Australian Women In Motorcycling (AWIM) Circuit Racing Academy continues to grow from strength to strength! Ahead of Monday 25 April, this exciting event for women of all levels of experience is now officially partnered with Stay Upright and Motorcycling New South Wales (MNSW).

An event catered for women, by women, the AWIM Circuit Racing Academy is brought to you by Motorcycling Australia (MA) and MA’s Women’s Committee.

Hosted at Wakefield Park, less than 24 hours after Round 3 of the Mi-Bike Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK), this year’s AWIM Circuit Racing Academy is an event that introduces you to the world of Road Racing both as a recreational and competitive sport.

MA and the MA Women’s Committee are thrilled to welcome aboard Stay Upright and Motorcycling New South Wales (MNSW). With their support, we continue to help foster a safe and inclusive environment in motorcycling, whilst also offering developmental opportunities for women.

“Stay Upright is delighted to announce our support for the Women’s Racing Academy,” said Annaliesse Cawood, Stay Upright Managing Director.

“We are a proudly Australian-owned family business founded by my father in 1981 on the principles of safety and making motorcycling more enjoyable.”

“These foundation principles remain at our core today. Anything we can do to make safe motorcycling more accessible for women is something Stay Upright is delighted to be involved with.”

Motorcycling NSW commented: “We are proud to partner with the Women’s Circuit Racing Academy. We recognise that female participation in Circuit Racing statewide and nationally is low. It is a priority of ours to increase female representation and diversity across all of our disciplines and to be able to provide this opportunity for women in NSW is a win for MNSW.”

“The women will be learning from internationally acclaimed riders and coaches, and we are excited about the level of education they will receive and the skills they will acquire, which we hope will eventually translate to more women lining up on the grid for our national rounds. Whether you enjoy motocross or speedway, we encourage women from all disciplines and all skill levels to come and have a try.”

With the purchase of the entry, you’re granted access to ASBK on Sunday and the AWIM Circuit Racing Academy on Monday. Witness elite level Superbike racing and get acquainted with the friendly paddock. On Monday, meet our racing and motorcycling identities as they talk all things riding and racing.

The event schedule and further details are to be released closer to the date for registered attendees. Please note that you will need to bring your own motorcycle and gear. Everything else will be supplied – even lunch!

Spots are limited. To buy your ticket, please click here.

Please note: This event is open to all women, regardless of skill or racing discipline.



Follow AWIM on social channels: